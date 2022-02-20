Top photos from around LI from February 2022

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos.

A crow of people shield themselves from the snow while walking down Main Street in Patchogue as a snow squall moves through the area, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Alexis Taylor, of West Babylon, a 22-year-old senior at the Fashion Institute of Technology, inside of her home, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Francis Shim, 6, looks on with his mom, Chorong Lee of Bayside as they wait for Francis' father, Yoosup Shim, to cross the stage during the Nassau County Police Department Police Academy graduation at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. 169 graduates completed 7 months of intense basic training at the new Center for Training and Intelligence. Of the 169 graduates, 158 are members of the Nassau County Police Department. The additional recruits are from Hempstead, Freeport, SUNY Old Westbury, SUNY Stony Brook, and Nassau County Police Medics.

Marina McGill of Westhampton (left) takes her participates in a SCUBA certification class with Master SCUBA dive instructor Doug Trammer at the Hampton Dive Center in Riverhead on the afternoon of February 18, 2021

Joe Santomero, 91, and Barbara LeVien, 74, enjoy their second date on Valentine's Day at the Milleridge Inn as they were set up by Matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 in Jericho.

Siblings Tyler 9 (l) and Cassidy Sheehan 7 of Rockville Centre race down a snow covered hill in Hempstead Lake State Park, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Catrina M. Rhatigan of Wantagh kisses her 3-year-old daughter Rian's hand as Catrina waits in line to be promoted to the rank of deputy inspector during the promotion & designation ceremony at the David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Garden City Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Mild temperatures on Tuesday afternoon, gave friends Nell Kalter, left, of Port Jefferson, and Valerie Digirolamo, of Stony Brook, an opportunity to share a bench on Port JeffersonÕs Main Street as they caught up with each otherÕs news. Their dogs, Tallulah, a multi-poo, left and Delilah, a Cavalier King Charles, also had a chance to get re-acquainted.

Long Beach Polar Bears Annual Fundraiser Benefiting Make-A-Wish Metro New York Resumes In-Person Ocean Plunge. Over 20,000 people were expected on the beach.Lilli Seidnan amd Michael Wangerman, Long Beach get warm after swim.

Long Beach Polar Bears Annual Fundraiser Benefiting Make-A-Wish Metro New York Resumes In-Person Ocean Plunge. Over 20,000 people were expected on the beach.L-R David Davidson-Smith abd his daughters Jasmine and Rosaliu Davidson-Smith

From left: Second-graders Julia Kenny, 8, Lucas Kuczynski, 8, Joey Salonia, 7, Sierra Feldman, 9, Jazmin Esquivel, 7, and Christian Czaplick, 7, gather for a blue team huddle as they prepare for another tournament during the West Gates Elementary School Winter Olympic games in Lindenhurst on Monday, February 7, 2022.

On the eve of Valentine's Day, Marty Bevilacqua, center, sips his hot chocolate and views a snow sculpture he created on his front lawn of a heart-shaped Cupid, February 13, 2022 in Rockville Centre, NY. He painted in red "Love 4 All" with a light but steady snow falling around him.

New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a funeral for slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. PatrickÕs Cathedral in New York Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Mora was shot and killed after responding to a domestic dispute call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on Jan. 21 with his partner Jason Rivera, who was also fatally wounded. Rivera was laid to rest last week. Pool photo/Craig Ruttle

Viewed though a choir loft railing, slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora is memorialized during a funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

E.M Baker School parents do a Lunar New Year lion dance performance outside of E.M baker school in costume as student arrive on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Great Neck.

Eunice Nan 5 enjoys the slide at Village Green Park in Great Neck, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

Police officers gathered for the wake of New York City Police Officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in New York. Mora and Officer Jason Rivera were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after receiving a flag from the honor guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan blesses the casket of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora from St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora react after receiving a flag from the honor guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

Police officers gather for the funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Delianey Moussignac, 8, of Merrick, center front, sleds with Amelia Bittner, 7, of Baldwin, down a snow covered hill in Baldwin Park the day after the Blizzard of '22 , January 30, 2022, in Baldwin, NY. It's a bright sunny day but in the frigid temps...

Members of the NYPD salute as the casket of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora is brought out of St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment.

People sled down a snow covered hill in Baldwin Park the day after the Blizzard of '22 , January 30, 2022, in Baldwin, NY. It's a bright sunny day but in the frigid temps..

Hellicopters fly overhead during funeral of fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral on February 2, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora, and his partner Officer Jason Rivera, were fatally wounded when a gunman ambushed them in an apartment as they responded to a family dispute.

Motorcycle police officers roll down 5th Ave. after the funeral mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for NYPD officer Wilbert Mora. Mora, 27, was shot and while responding to a call of a domestic dispute in Harlem..

John French uses a snow blower in his driveway following a blizzard in Sag Harbor, Jan. 30, 2022. .

Sydney Schatzer of Greenport take her dog Kilo for a walk in Greenport on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Central Islip High School diver Julissa Fonseca during practice at the School on the afternoon of January 27, 2022.

Ken Jacobsen shovels his driveway in Stony Brook on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

A train approaches Hicksville after limited service on the LIRR is restored between Penn Station and Ronkonkoma in the wake of Saturday's snowstorm, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

