Top photos from around LI from March 2022

Ukrainian American Ivanka Zajac, left, and Jeff Cohen, former CEO United Jewish Communities of Eastern Europe and Asia which was located in Kyiv, right, after trucks with donations were loaded up on their way to Ukraine. Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. announced the donation of nearly 450 pieces of bulletproof body armor from the Suffolk County Sheriffs Office to the people of Ukraine fighting the Russian invasion , March 7, 2022 in Huntington, NY. The pallets of armor are loaded into moving trucks filled with medical supplies, first-aid kits, blankets, sleeping bags, and other essentials, collected by Dr. David Buchin, MD, Coordinator, Long Island-Ukraine Emergency Response Drive to be delivered by the College Hunks Hauling Junk to be transported to Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom at spring training camp, Sunday March 13, 2022 in Port St. Lucie FL.

Deer are spotted at the South Shore Nature Center in East Islip Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Traffic moves along Jericho Turnpike in Commack Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Ellen Gallagher is presented a helmet after the casket holding Frederick Gallagher, an FDNY firefighter who died from 9/11 related sickness, leaves Our Lady of Lourdes Church after his funeral service on Monday, March 7, 2022 in West Islip.

Paulette Phillippe, founder of Gabriel's Giving Tree, sits on "Gabe's Bench" named in memory of her grandson Gabriel Phillippe, who at age 15 died of a fentanyl overdose, as she visits the zen garden at the Suffolk County Environmental Center at the Scully Estate in Islip, Thursday, March 10, 2022. The zen garden is part of the Gabriel's Giving Tree site which also incliudes five white pine trees featuring stones inscribed with messages of hope and peace for loved ones who lost someone to drug overdoses.

Lisanny Acevedo Rivera as Vice President Kamala Harris as 5th grade Northern Parkway students are honoring Black Women of the past and present who have made positive contributions to society in their Blacks in Wax Museum on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in Uniondale.

Former New York State Governor George E. Pataki addresses reporteers at the state GOP convention in Garden City on Monday.

A man walks down Main Street in Patchogue as snow falls across Long Island, Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Nia Smith, of Central Islip, fills up her vehicles gas tank at the Sunoco gas station in Hauppauge, Friday, March 11, 2022.

Frank Cascello weighs sopressata for a customer at Delfiore Italian Pork Store Inc. in Patchogue, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

NY Mets pitcher Max Scherzer signs autographs at spring training camp, Saturday March 12, 2022 in Port St. Lucie FL.

Tashara Gilyard, 39, a student at the Barber and Beauty Institute in Hempstead, cuts the hair of Xavier Hunter, 5, of Elmont, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Gilyard is working on getting her barber's license with the goals of opening an all woman's barber shop down the road. (Xavier BIRTHDAY IS MARCH 15)

Anna Zuleta, 9, of Bay Shore, tapes a prayer for Ukraine to the wall while her mother Zuleima (631-402-6665) watches during an interfaith service held at the at the Congregational Church of Patchogue, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan hosts a supply drive for Ukrainian refugees on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Woodbury.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman buys a gun with his personal money at SP Firearms Unlimited to donate it to Ukraine after he announced a gun collection for Ukrainian citizens fighting for their lives against Russian forces, March 3, 2022 in Franklin Square, NY. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said his citizens are in dire need of weapons to protect themselves from Russian forces invading their nation.

NYS wrestling champion Dunia Sibomana, an 8th grader at Long Beach Middle School, being sworn in as police commissioner for the day by Long Beach police commissioner Ronald Walsh Jr at police headquarter in Long Beach Friday March 4, 2022.

Long Beach police Det. Lt. Stefan Chernaski, hugging NYS wrestling champion Dunia Sibomana, an 8th grader at Long Beach Middle School, who was sworn in as police commissioner for the day by Long Beach police commissioner Ronald Walsh Jr with Inspector Richard DePalma standing by at police headquarter in Long Beach Friday March 4, 2022.

Retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton hugs friend and former colleague Bill Goulet of Medford, after Heaton was discharged from St. Charles Hospital after a nearly five-month battle with COVID-19 in Port Jefferson Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Ukrainian Myroslava Smerechynska prays inside the church during a donation drive for families in Ukraine March 6, 2022 in Lindenhurst, NY. Holy Family Ukrainian Catholic Church 225 North 4th Street. She left Ukraine seven years ago to come live with her daughter in Middle Island.

Jenya Semenkova, right, with her parents Igor Semenkov & Galyna Semenkova, March 13, 2022 in Oyster Bay, NY. Jenya Semenkova is Ukrainian. her sister Kseniia Isaienko, 28, and brother in law fled the war but are unable to get to the US because of immigration laws. They are stuck in Italy, where they don't speak the language and are staying with strangers.

Kelly Cunnane, 3, Rockville Centre, with her mom Tara prays after receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday at St. Agnes on Wednesday, March 02, 2022 in Rockville Centre.

Parishioners receive ashes on Ash Wednesday at St. Agnes on Wednesday, March 02, 2022 in Rockville Centre.

Surrounded by family and hospital staff, retired Correction Officer Timothy Heaton, holding his 4-month-old granddaughter, Haylee Jensen of Miller Place, is discharged from St. Charles Hospital after a nearly five-month battle with COVID-19 in Port Jefferson Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Vice dean of Zucker School of Medicine Dr. David Battinelli having his hair cut with sheers by dean of Zucker School of Medicine Dr. Lawrence Smith, for St. Baldrick at the Zucker School of Medicine in Hempstead Tuesday March 1, 2022. St. Baldricks in solidarity with youngsters fighting cancer.

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during a press conference at spring training camp, Sunday March 13, 2022 in Port St. Lucie FL.

Callie Steiger, 5, left, and her sister McKenzie, 4, of Setauket, at the Bayport-Blue Point Parade on Montauk Highway on Sunday, March 13, 2022. They attended the parade with their mother Jen, not pictured.

Luke Nowakoski, 7, and his sister Madison, 4, of Bayport, cheer on and wave their flags during the Bayport-Blue Point Parade on Montauk Highway on Sunday, March 13, 2022. They attended the parade with their mother Tara, not pictured.

Dave Brunelli of Phildadelphia, PA, right, won a meatball eating contest after devouring 23 meatballs in 3 minutes, co-hosted by DiMaggio's Pizzeria in Hicksville and Oyster Bay town supervisor Joseph Saladino, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. All sales from opening to closing, generated from DiMaggio's orders for the day, will be donated to the Ukranian Congress Committee of America.

Luca Vacchio, 5, of Levittown, gets a surprise visit and gift from his hero, Iron Man, at Cohen Children's Medical Center, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Luca was born with microsomia, and without one of his ears. He underwent a new ear reconstruction technique pioneered by Dr. Nicholas Bastidas, who created a new ear out of cadaver rib cartilage.

Debi Stroud of Peconic and her dog Wizard, take a walk along Goldsmith's Inlet beach in Peconic during a foggy morning on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Lee Zeldin backstage before learning of his nomination as the GOP's candidate for governor.

Decommissioned bulletproof vests in front of police Headquarters in Yaphank on Monday, March 7, 2022, that will be sent to Ukraine to help render aid to Ukrainian forces in their battle against Russia.

Sariyah Mouzon 3 is dressed and ready for the procession to arrive at the viewing stand on Jericho Turnpike for the Mineola St Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Eliana Martone, 5 mos., appears to be enjoying the festivities as she and mom Christina watch the Mineola St Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

GOP nominee for New York State Governor, Lee Zeldin, speaks at the party's convention in Garden City on Tuesday.

Police Department pipers march along Mineola Boulevard during the Mineola St Patrick's Day Parade, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Zinoviy Zakalyuk of Massapequa attends a candle light vigil for Hope and Peace in support of the people of the Ukraine at St. Josaphat's Monastery in Lattingtown on the evening of March 8, 2022