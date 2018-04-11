TODAY'S PAPER
Bellport girl attacked by pit bull, police say

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Patrol officers responded to an incident in which a dog attacked two people in Bellport Thursday April 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Andrew Tetreault

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Bellport girl has serious wounds after a dog attacked her inside her home and had to fended off with a shovel Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

A man living in the Bieselin Road home struck the pit bull over the head with a shovel to get the dog to release the girl, prompting the dog to bite the man’s hand, police said.

The pit bull then ran in into the back yard and the man locked the door, police said.

The girl was bitten in the arm and was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, while the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for hand injuries, which were not life threatening, police said.

The man was dogsitting the pit bull, a male, when the canine attacked about 5:10 p.m., police said.

Police emergency service officers put the dog in a cage and the Brookhaven Town dog warden took the dog to the town animal shelter, police said.

Other details were not immediately available, including the age of the girl and the dog’s fate.

