A caravan of protesters bearing pitchforks are on their way to the East End Wednesday morning to protest at the homes of billionaires including Michael Bloomberg to demand that they pay their fair share of taxes amid statewide revenue shortfalls, according to the groups leading the protest.

The protesters say they want Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to raise taxes on the state’s 118 billionaires to help make up for a gaping revenue shortfall that has left state and local budgets reeling after the coronavirus pandemic. The group, which includes Shinnecock Indian Nation members, New York Communities for Change, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, the Long Island Progressive Coalition and the Poor People’s Campaign LI, noted that billionaires have seen their collective net worth increase by $44.9 billion from March 18 to May 15. More than 200 protesters are expected.

The protesters are taking issue with Cuomo’s decision to cut 20% in state funding from schools, hospitals and housing agencies even as the billionaires’ fortunes increased, and while more than 2 million New Yorkers lost their jobs during the pandemic, most in communities of color.

The pitchfork rallies will start at the home of Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor whose unsuccessful bid for president included comments on a campaign stop that drew the ire of Shinnecock Indian Nation members. “There’s a Native American tribe right near where I live, the Shinnecock Nation,” Bloomberg said in Oklahoma. “It is just a disaster. There's all sorts of problems."

Monica Klein, a spokeswoman for the group, said they have left stops throughout New York City and are scheduled to be in the Hamptons at midday. They will start at Bloomberg’s house on Whites Lane in Southampton at 12:20 p.m. From there they are traveling to Stephen Ross’ house on West Neck Lane in Southampton, then to Steven Schwarzman’s house on Mohawk Avenue in Watermill, and ending at Daniel Loeb’s home on Highway Behind the Pond, in East Hampton.

Klein said the caravan represents “New Yorkers who are struggling economically because of all the cuts in New York State.”

A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.