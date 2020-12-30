A Piper Comanche with possible landing gear trouble landed safely shortly before noon at Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley, said Kevin Molloy, a town spokesman.

"Airport personnel have contacted and are coordinating with local first responders including the Mastic Fire Department," he said.

Suffolk Police said they had received a call for a plane having "landing gear issues" at the airport. The Mastic Fire Department did not respond to a voicemail left at the chief’s office.