TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Plane lands safely at Shirley airport, Brookhaven official says

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

A Piper Comanche with possible landing gear trouble landed safely shortly before noon at Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley, said Kevin Molloy, a town spokesman.

"Airport personnel have contacted and are coordinating with local first responders including the Mastic Fire Department," he said.

Suffolk Police said they had received a call for a plane having "landing gear issues" at the airport. The Mastic Fire Department did not respond to a voicemail left at the chief’s office.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Latest Long Island News

Public relations expert Howard Rubenstein attends the TIME Howard Rubinstein, public relations veteran, dies at 88
Defendants in the case against Brookhaven National Laboratory Judge rules $100M suit against Brookhaven Lab can proceed
Richard Ryan, the longtime curator at the Walt Richard Ryan, longtime curator of Walt Whitman Birthplace, dies at 80
A rendering of a Proposed $25M Main Street project returning with revised plan
Xiaonan Sun, 36, is led out of the Police: Man shot housemate with crossbow
First responders at Nicolls Road at the intersection Police: Man, 60, fatally struck while crossing street
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search