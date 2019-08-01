TODAY'S PAPER
85° Good Evening
SEARCH
85° Good Evening
Long Island

Feds to spend $1.5M to stabilize ironwork at historic Plum Island Lighthouse

The $1.5 million will stabilize rusted-out ironwork at

The $1.5 million will stabilize rusted-out ironwork at the door and top of the Plum Island Lighthouse, which dates to the 1800s.    Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Megan Dollar megan.dollar@newsday.com
Print

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $1.5 million of their yearly budget toward the restoration of the historic Plum Island Lighthouse, Rep. Lee Zeldin announced Tuesday.

Years of neglect and exposure to the elements have caused exterior rusting, a deteriorating roof and an asbestos-laden interior, said Ted Webb, chairman of the Southold Town Historic Preservation Commission. 

“It probably needs a couple coats of paint,” he said. “It’s just rusting away.”

The $1.5 million will stabilize rusted-out ironwork at the door and top of the lighthouse. Webb said he thinks more will need to be done to preserve the historic building. 

The lighthouse, which Homeland Security owns, dates to the 1800s and guided mariners through Plum Gut for more than 100 years. It was deactivated by the Coast Guard in the late 1970s and was replaced by a modern structure. Plum Island Lighthouse is listed on federal, state and local historic landmark registers.

“It is part of not just our local history, but our American maritime history,” Webb said. “We really have to save it.”

In addition to chairing Southold’s historic preservation commission, Webb said he has a lifelong love for Plum Island and the lighthouse. He has visited the structure almost daily for six years while narrating lighthouse cruises around the North Fork.

Webb and other Southold preservation activists have been seeking funding to repair the lighthouse for more than a year, but Webb said Zeldin’s interest in preserving the historic landmark accelerated the effort.

“Plum Island is not just a natural resource, but a cultural and historic monument with a rich history,” Zeldin (R-Shirley) said in a statement. “We must invest in its future by committing to protecting its past and restoring Plum Island Lighthouse.”

Restoration work is scheduled to be completed by December 2020.

By Megan Dollar megan.dollar@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Susan Hennes, of East Patchogue, holds the note Beer bottle dropped in bay resurfaces
The federal appeals court's decision may complicate alleged Court: Improper to grant bail based on private security
Nassau and Hempstead police investigate a homicide at Officials want state cops to curb violence in Hempstead
North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington is Nassau warns against bathing at 13 beaches
Commercial gas meter in Riverhead for National Grid. National Grid ups its rate hike request to $60M
The cast of "The Emperor's New Clothes" at LI shows kids will love to see this weekend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search