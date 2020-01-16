A sheet of plywood fell off scaffolding in Queens Thursday morning and killed a Westbury woman walking on the sidewalk, according to the NYPD.

The woman was identified as Xiang Ji, 67, of Rockaway Avenue, the NYPD said. She was found unconscious by police officers responding to a 911 call near 41st Road and Main Street in the Flushing neighborhood.

She was declared dead at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where she was brought by medics.

A news release from the NYPD said that she was struck as she walked near Main Street, one of the city's busiest corridors.

NYPD investigators do not yet know the address from which the plywood fell, according to Det. Martin Brown, a police spokesman. The matter is under investigation, he said.