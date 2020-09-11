Hundreds gathered, mostly in their vehicles, at the Sept. 11 memorial at Point Lookout on Friday for a drive-in ceremony to honor those lost in the World Trade Center attacks 19 years ago.

Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said the town was determined to continue its 9/11 ceremony while following COVID-19 restrictions.

Clavin recalled residents returning to Point Lookout every year after coming to the beach in 2001 and looking toward the city skyline, where they saw the billowing smoke from the towers.

"Point Lookout was a focal point in so many people’s lives for reflecting," Clavin said. "When 9/11 happened, so many residents walked down to Point Lookout beach and looked to the west and saw the smoke rising."

Oceanside and Rockville Centre firefighters played bagpipes and presented a color guard that played “God Bless America” and “Amazing Grace” before ringing a firemen’s bell in a moment of silence.

Ladder trucks, parked above the memorial facing the ocean, hung a large American flag as firefighters stood above a wall of names of those who died in the attacks and who have since died from 9/11-related illnesses.

Visitors were asked to stay by their cars to maintain social distancing and listen to the ceremony over loud speakers and their car radios.

Officials laid a wreath at the memorial wall and visitors were handed carnations after the ceremony to lay at the wall or take on the beach.

"People have been coming here to remember friends, colleagues, first responders and people who went to their offices and lives taken from us 19 years ago," Clavin said. "We’ve faced so many changes and restrictions, but in the Town if Hempstead, this is a tradition we need to do and we’ve always focused on doing."

Father Michael Duffy of the Diocese of Rockville Centre said a prayer for those who continue to mourn.

"Let us gather in the light of a new day, the light that shone 19 years ago and still shines today," Duffy said. "Help us never forget. Cover us with the mantle of your protection and watch over those who still mourn, still cry, still hurt and still cough."

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was important to still gather for 9/11.

“We come here today to remember those moments when everything in our country changed forever,” Hochul said. “Yes, it was an attack by a foreign enemy on our homeland. Something that was unspeakable, to think anyone would have the audacity to attack America in our home.”

She said the terrorists’ goal was to divide the nation, but instead the country came together and ran in to harm's way to help others.

“I want to call on that spirit that was so evident two decades ago and say, can we draw on that same spirit of unity once again?” Hochul said, drawing a parallel between the attacks and COVID-19. “We’ve been under attack. Not an intentional enemy, but we have been taken down once again by an enemy that came from abroad.”

Suffolk County Police Det. Phil Alvarez, the brother of the late NYPD detective and Oceanside native Luis Alvarez, said it’s important to remember those lost on 9/11 but also those who died the day after and in the days that followed.

Phil Alvarez said his brother died in 2019 after fighting for the extension of the September 11 Victims Compensation Fund, confident that the families of other first responders would cared for.

"Thank you for never forgetting. That’s all my brother wanted, that you never forget," Alvarez said. "It was on that day 19 years ago that my brother’s body started to die, but it was the day his soul came alive. He had a purpose."

Luis Alvarez was diagnosed four years ago with stage 4 colon and liver cancer after being assigned to Ground Zero for three months.

"He got surprised 15 years later, told he had stage 4 cancer from 9/11. He thought he ducked that bullet, but he didn’t," Alvarez said.

Luis Alvarez had said he needed to warn his team of first responders at Ground Zero to get checked for 9/11-related illnesses. He began blogging about his battle while trying to reach other police and firefighters from what was known as the pile.

"To my brother, that was a special mission that started 19 years ago," Phil Alvarez said. "He never wanted the spotlight or to be in front of our nation’s leaders. That warrior spirit turned to strength and healing for the beloved 9/11 community."

"As we remember our heroes 19 years ago, let us remember those still suffering," Phil Alvarez said.

Ceremonies marking the anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks will also be held in Lynbrook, Massapequa, Riverhead, Sayville and Smithtown. Nassau held its annual memorial service Thursday while Suffolk hosted its event remotely Friday morning.