Close to 2,000 people gathered at a beachfront 9/11 memorial service in Point Lookout on Wednesday morning, as mourners handed out tissues and officials honored the dead, including scores from Nassau County.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen called the terrorist attack 18 years ago a “vicious” assault on the United States, but said it ultimately also showed the greatness of this country in how people responded.

“In the aftermath of 9/11 we witnessed the grit, the goodness, the determination that became characteristic of the American spirit as our police, our firefighters and our neighbors rushed to help those in danger and those in grief,“ she said.

Many in the crowd cried, as they recalled lost loved ones, and their children growing up without a mother or father.

Firefighters in uniform stood on an arch overlooking the crowd, with a massive American flag hanging in the air above them.