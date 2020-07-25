The story was reported by David Olson, Jean-Paul Salamanca and Dandan Zou. It was written by Zou.

Protests continued for the ninth week with pro-police and Black Lives Matter demonstrators marching on Long Island streets Saturday.

In East Meadow, more than a thousand people gathered in Eisenhower Park for a “Back the Blue” demonstration in support of law enforcement officers.

Early Saturday afternoon, demonstrators streamed into the park, hoisting “thin blue line” flags and carrying signs with slogans such as “God bless the NYPD.”

One counterprotestor was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. He was walked away from the demonstration in handcuffs by police as members of the pro-police crowd booed and chanted, “USA, USA.”

It was not immediately clear what happened. Two counter demonstrators accompanying the arrested man declined to comment.

Retired NYPD Sgt. Timothy Farrell said the rally is important because “most Americans are not being heard” above the pervasive, anti-police rhetoric.

“When you look around and seeing what’s going on right now, you see anarchy and disorder,” said Farrell of Williston Park.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although some protests in Manhattan and elsewhere against police brutality have had violence, most, including those on Long Island, have been peaceful.

If there is proof that a police officer has done something wrong, Farrell said, “I say hold that police officer accountable.” Just like there are bad politicians and lawyers, there are some bad cops, he said.

But what is lost in the anger toward the police, he said, is the dramatic drop in homicides, as well as other crimes that occurred over past decades, and the fact that most officers are out to help others.

“I can’t tell you how many people I helped,” Farrell said. “I didn’t care what color they were.”

A few dozen counter-demonstrators from Black White Brown United arrived to a “free speech area” near the pro-police rally, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace,” as pro-law enforcement ralliers countered with “All Lives Matter” and “USA” from the other side of a yellow rope, with uniformed Nassau County police between them.

Sara Young, 24, said officers who don’t stop problematic behaviors are part of the problem.

“As an institution they have so many faults, it’s hard to differentiate between good and bad,” said Young of Lindenhurst. “The cops who don’t do anything when fellow cops do wrong — it makes them just as bad.”

Iya Murphy, 27, of Babylon, said she felt compelled to counter-protest because “Black people are getting killed by cops, and it’s disgusting.”

Hempstead Town Councilman and retired NYPD Det. Anthony D’Esposito said he is also scheduled to speak.

Singer and conservative activist Ted Nugent had been invited to sing the national anthem, but he pulled out after criticism of past inflammatory remarks. Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan M. Abrahams (D-Freeport) called him a “bigoted, divisive individual” who espouses “hatred.”

Law Enforcement Officers Weekend said on its website Friday: “While we whole heartedly appreciate anyone who supports the men and women in blue, including Mr. Nugent, the controversy over his appearance is contrary to the objectives of the demonstration.”

The Nassau and Suffolk Police Benevolent Association unions said they did not condone what Nassau PBA president James McDermott on Friday called Nugent’s “hurtful and hateful comments.” The Nassau PBA told organizers it would not participate if Nugent was there, McDermott said.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) also pulled out of the event, organizers said. Higgins is a former police officer who resigned from one of his police jobs after he faced major disciplinary action following allegations of unnecessary force against a black bystander, according to Louisiana news reports.

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered in Bay Shore for a rally against police brutality.