In a span of four hours Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, NYPD officers were involved in two shootings, one leading to the death of a just-paroled ex-con in Brooklyn and the other, the wounding of a man in the Bronx, officials said.

In the Brooklyn shooting, two plainclothes anti-crime cops were patrolling at about 7:55 p.m. in the area of the Gowanus Houses when they came across a man, later identified as Nasheem Prioleau, 33, firing a handgun at another person outside 456 Baltic St., police said.

In a briefing with reporters late Tuesday, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said the cops immediately identified themselves as police officers and gave multiple orders for the suspect to drop the weapon.

“At this time, both officers fire numerous rounds at the man, who was struck several times,” said Monahan, adding that the wounded suspect was transported to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Prioleau, who state records indicated had been released from state prison on parole five days earlier after a robbery conviction, later died at the hospital, according to police. State records show that Prioleau, whose last known address was in the public housing area, had two earlier stints in state prison, one for attempted assault and another for attempted criminal possession of a weapon.

Monahan said that both cops were uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation. A 9 mm semi-automatic Taurus handgun was recovered by officers on the scene.

Just after midnight, cops in the Bronx responding to a ShotSpotter acoustic alert and a 911 call came upon a man firing shots in the 225th Street subway station in the Gun Hill Road section.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen, commander of Patrol Borough Bronx, cops saw a man with a handgun on the southbound platform of the No. 5 IRT line.

After “engaging” the man, “two of the officers then fired several rounds at the suspect striking him in the left shoulder.” A .380-caliber semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene next to the suspect, Nikunen said. The suspect, later identified as Richard Richard, 27, was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition. The two cops were taken to North Central Hospital for evaluation, Nikunen said.

Later Wednesday, Richard was released from the hospital and being processed at the 47th Precinct on pending charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesman said.

In his comments to reporters, Monahan stressed that the Brooklyn shooting showed the inherent dangers cops face on the streets.

“This incident also underscores the urgency of getting illegal firearms off our city streets,” he said.