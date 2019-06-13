Two police officers who persevered in face of life-threatening illness honored
Two Long Island police officers who battled life-threatening illnesses and returned to full duty were honored Thursday for their tenacity and determination at an annual award ceremony in Oyster Bay Cove.
Nassau police Det. Sgt. Craig Croly, who was diagnosed with severe acute pancreatitis and underwent multiple surgeries, and Suffolk police Officer Vincent Pelliccio, diagnosed with testicular cancer, were awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Association Police Awards.
“My family and the police department were there for me. No matter how busy people’s lives were, they always made time for me, and I’ll be forever grateful,” Pelliccio said.
The awards honor law enforcement officers who — despite having experienced serious illness or injury — continued to render outstanding service.
The Theodore Roosevelt Association Police Awards were established in 1983 to honor Theodore Roosevelt’s service as president of the Board of Police Commissioners of New York City from 1895 to 1897.
Roosevelt, who overcame debilitating asthma, devoted his life in service of the public.
