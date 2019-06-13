TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
Long Island

Two police officers who persevered in face of life-threatening illness honored

Nassau police Det. Sgt. Craig Croly gets a

Nassau police Det. Sgt. Craig Croly gets a hug from his mom Thursday after being awarded the 2019 Valor Award. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Two Long Island police officers who battled life-threatening illnesses and returned to full duty were honored Thursday for their tenacity and determination at an annual award ceremony in Oyster Bay Cove.

Nassau police Det. Sgt. Craig Croly, who was diagnosed with severe acute pancreatitis and underwent multiple surgeries, and Suffolk police Officer Vincent Pelliccio, diagnosed with testicular cancer, were awarded the Theodore Roosevelt Association Police Awards.

“My family and the police department were there for me. No matter how busy people’s lives were, they always made time for me, and I’ll be forever grateful,” Pelliccio said.

The awards honor law enforcement officers who — despite having experienced serious illness or injury — continued to render outstanding service.

The Theodore Roosevelt Association Police Awards were established in 1983 to honor Theodore Roosevelt’s service as president of the Board of Police Commissioners of New York City from 1895 to 1897.

Roosevelt, who overcame debilitating asthma, devoted his life in service of the public.

Medal of Valor recipients

Nassau County

1995 Det. Lt. Robert R. Reed

1996 Det. Lt. Eugene Dolan

1997 Deputy Chief Micael F. Miglino

1998 Officer Allan J. Wicklund

1999 Officer James R. Graham

2000 Det. Brian F. Sullivan

2001 Det. Patrick J. Bellotti

2002 Det. Lieutenant Eric Jenkins

2003 Officer Theresa Cronin

2004 Officer James Read

2005 Officer Lee Krill

2006 Sgt. Michael O'Mara

2007 Officer Michael Schmitt

2008 Officer Edward Hartmann

2009 Sgt. John Mateer

2010 Officer Sharon Galvin

2011 Det. Sgt. Carmine E. Soldano

2012 Officer Jeffrey Ferguson

2013 Officer Peter Chuchul

2014 Officer Stephen Conlin

2015 Officer Mohit Arora

2016 Officer Nicholas Brando

2017 Officer Joseph Avanzato

2018 Officer Richard Rothwell

2019 Det. Sgt. Craig Croly

Suffolk County

1995 Det. John P. Keane, Jr.

1996 Det. Robert T. Staab

1997 Lt. John J. Horan

1998 Officer Anthony T. Molfetta

1999 Det. James Hughes

2000 Officer Daniel Cunningham

2001 Officer Scott A. Farber

2002 Det. Robert J. Anderson

2003 Officer William R. Fairchild

2004 Officer Marlene Tully

2005 Officer Kathleen A. McGowan

2006 Det. Margaret Tatarian

2007 Det. Thomas McDougall

2008 Officer Kenneth Ripp

2009 Det. Robert Sehy

2010 Officer Michael Conklin

2011 Officer Thomas Wilson

2012 Deputy Inspector Kevin Fallon

2013 Det. Lt. Jack (John) Fitzpatrick

2014 Officer Thomas Tatarian

2015 Sgt. Andrew Kenneally

2016 Officer Mark Collins

2017 Officer Edward Gomez

2018 The late Det. William Maldonado

2019 Officer Vincent Pelliccio

Source: Theodore Roosevelt Association

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Wustrow, 55, who also has been director Ex-music director pleads guilty in child porn case
Bill Hammond, director of health policy at the Panel at LIA meeting knocks single-payer health care bill
Sylvia Miles arrives for the 2006 New York Friend: 'Midnight Cowboy' actress Sylvia Miles dies in NYC
AJ Singh and his son Ronie Singh with What happens when you call your co-worker 'dad'?
Cars drive over the speed limit at the Village plans to reduce speed limit
Ex-Hempstead Village trustee Perry Pettus walks out of Ex-village trustee pleads guilty in corruption case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search