Nassau police officer dies, officials say

A 27-year Nassau police veteran died unexpectedly Monday, County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder announced Tuesday.

“He worked every day to keep our communities safe and his death is a tremendous loss for this department,” Curran and Ryder said in a statement. “He was also a husband and a father. Please keep his wife and children in your prayers as they face this unimaginable pain."

The statement said the Nassau County Police Department’s Peer Support and Employee Assistance Office will provide counseling to “all department and family members who were involved with the tragic events that occurred last night.”

“The department will continue to work closely with the family of our fallen member and department members as we move forward,” the statement said.

Police did not disclose the name of the officer or a cause of death.