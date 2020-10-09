Fred W. Thiele Jr., Assembly, District 1
FRED W. THIELE, Jr.
Independence
BACKGROUND:
- Thiele, 67, of Sag Harbor is seeking a 15th term in the Assembly and is also running on the Democratic party line.
- He was first elected to the Assembly in 1995 after serving as Southampton Town Supervisor.
- Thiele graduated in 1979 with a law degree from Albany Law School.
ISSUES:
- Focusing on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic will dominate the next several years in state government, Thiele said. On the East End that includes meeting infrastructure demands as the population swelled during the pandemic.
- Thiele highlighted the environment and water quality as critical issues facing Long Island.
- He said meeting the goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which he co-sponsored, is important. He also noted he sponsored an initiative to use 20% of Community Preservation Fund money for water quality purposes.