TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandPolitics

Fred W. Thiele Jr., Assembly, District 1

By Newsday Staff
Print

FRED W. THIELE

Independence

BACKGROUND:

  • Thiele, 67, of Sag Harbor is seeking a 15th term in the Assembly and is endorsed by the Independence and Democratic parties
  • He was first elected to the Assembly in 1995 after serving as Southampton Town Supervisor
  • Thiele graduated in 1979 with a law degree from Albany Law School.

ISSUES:

  • Focusing on recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic will dominate the next several years in state government, Thiele said. On the East End that includes meeting infrastructure demands as the population swelled during the pandemic.
  • Thiele highlighted the environment and water quality as critical issues facing Long Island.
  • He said meeting the goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which he co-sponsored, is important. He also noted he sponsored an initiative to use 20% of Community Preservation Fund money for water quality purposes.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

A Nassau County 1ST PCT officer was involved Cop injured after crash of patrol vehicle, police say
Suffolk police at the scene of a crash Cops: Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits parked truck
Arianna McMorris, the sister of Boy Scout Andrew Sentencing in Scout death case ends emotional trial
Thomas Murphy arrives at court in Riverhead Wednesday Thomas Murphy sentenced to the maximum 8 1/3 to 25 years in Boy Scout death
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran talks about the Volunteers feted for aid to front-line workers
Nassau conducted a nearly two-year investigation against county DA: No charges will be filed against comptroller in payout probe
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search