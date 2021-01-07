TODAY'S PAPER
What's the 25th Amendment? Can it remove President Trump from office? Here's what to know

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jacquelyn Martin

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's role in inciting violence at the Capitol and his long refusal to acknowledge his election defeat is prompting some lawmakers to urge his removal from office through the 25th Amendment.

The amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president. The section of the amendment specifically addressing this procedure has never been invoked.

On Thursday, a day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, called for Trump's immediate removal. "What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer," Schumer said.

In remarks posted on Twitter, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called on the Cabinet to invoke the amendment.

"The president is unfit. And the president is unwell," Kinzinger said. He said Trump "must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily."

Some questions and answers about the 25th Amendment:

WHY WAS IT PASSED?

HAS THE 25TH AMENDMENT BEEN INVOKED BEFORE?

HOW CAN THE CABINET DECLARE THE PRESIDENT UNFIT?

ISN'T THERE SOME OTHER LEGISLATION ABOUT THIS?

