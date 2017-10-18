Smithtown Town councilman and Republican candidate for town supervisor Edward Wehrheim squared off against two general election opponents in a debate with no clear winner Tuesday night, promising change while defending his record.
Wehrheim, 69, winner of a GOP primary against 40-year incumbent Patrick Vecchio last month, promised to “come into this job and hit the ground running,” taking a “hard look” at hamlet downtowns ready for revitalization.
But he faced repeated attacks from Democrat William Holst, 65, who said the town board veteran had accomplished little in office and stood by while property developers did deals that weren’t in town residents’ best interests.
“He’s been more a part of the problem than any solution,” Holst said.
Independent Kristen Slevin, 40, who owns and runs a candy store off Main Street and is the youngest candidate by decades, refrained from attacks to paint a sunny picture of what Smithtown under her leadership would look like: “Small-town USA that builds on our historic past,” with mixed-use buildings downtown and hamlets that would be walkable, bikeable and pet-friendly, she said.
