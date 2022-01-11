The Democratic leader of the Nassau County Legislature has accused county Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein of defying state health laws and committing a "flip-flop" for backing the "anti-mask regime" of County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

In a letter to Eisenstein Monday, Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) said, "in failing to publicly renounce the County Executive's illegal orders and refusing to enforce the lawful mask requirements issued by the State Health Commissioner, it is the opinion of the Minority Legislature that you are in direct violation [of] your statutory duty as the County's local health officer."

Abrahams continued: "More importantly, you are also jeopardizing the health of county residents whose medical wellbeing has been placed in your hands."

Abrahams told Eisenstein that if he did not "disavow" Blakeman's "unlawful orders, we do not see how you can legitimately continue to function in your position of trust as Nassau County's Health Commissioner."

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Eisenstein said, "despite large numbers of cases, our healthcare facilities are not overwhelmed because of our excellent vaccination rates."

Eisenstein continued: "At no point have I said people should not wear a mask, nor am I anti-mask. In fact, my position has not changed, in which people have to make the best informed decisions for themselves at the time … My position on public health has remained consistent but has adapted as the science reveals itself. As a doctor, I take very seriously my ethical obligation to speak the truth, adapt with the science, and help Nassau County residents get their lives back in the setting of COVID. Let’s continue this journey respectfully and safely."

Blakeman, a Republican, last week issued an executive order directing school boards in Nassau to hold votes on whether their districts should comply with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's order requiring children and staff to wear masks in schools.

Blakeman said local school districts could opt not to obey the state mandate on masks in schools. He argued the county has "home rule authority" to prevent the state from imposing unreasonable restrictions on parents without a compelling reason.

Eisenstein, who served as health commissioner under Democratic County Executive Laura Curran, and Republican County Executive Edward Mangano, told reporters last week he supported of Blakeman's refusal to enforce the state's mask mandate.

He called the decision to mask a "personal choice" for parents, and said the science was unclear about whether masks stop the spread of the omicron variant.

"School districts have to do what’s best for them," Eisenstein said. "You are starting to see with omicron there are questions of what level of masking is better than other levels. So we are waiting for more clear science."

Eisenstein serves at the direction of the county Board of Health. He earns $235,700 a year, according to county records provided by the Blakeman administration.

Abrahams accused Eisenstein of acquiescing to an anti-science stance held by top members of the Blakeman administration.

In his letter to Eisenstein, Abrahams said Blakeman's orders were orders were "both grossly irresponsible and blatantly unlawful. It is inconceivable to us that you, as the county's chief medical officer would acquiesce in such orders."

Abrahams wrote: "In our opinion, every doctor with a medical license in Nassau County has an ethical duty to raise his or [her] voice in denunciation of these harmful directives. And you, above all, as our County's Commissioner of Health have a special obligation to take the lead in this opposition."

Abrahams cited an op-ed Eisenstein wrote last February in which he advised vaccinated people to "protect themselves and their communities by wearing masks."

Abrahams continued: "Overnight it seems, with the advent of an anti-mask political regime in Nassau, your views have changed to coincide" with Blakeman's.

"Such an abrupt flip-flop is medically inexplicable especially in the height of a resurgent pandemic," Abrahams said. "And the views and guidance of the Commissioner of Health are too vitally important to Nassau County residents to be altered simply to curry political favor."

Blakeman defended Eisenstein Tuesday, saying he "has served in multiple administrations, both of which agreed on personal choice, and is a certified infectious disease expert who has earned bipartisan support for helping guide Nassau through the worst of the pandemic."

Blakeman urged legislative Democrats to "stop playing politics with the rights of parents, and follow the science."