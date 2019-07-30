TODAY'S PAPER
Adam Barsky named NYPA chief financial officer

NIFA chair Adam Barsky during a public NIFA meeting on Oct. 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Adam Barsky, chairman of a state oversight board that controls Nassau County’s finances, on Tuesday was named chief financial officer of the New York Power Authority.

Barsky, 57, will remain the unpaid chairman of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority while serving in the full-time role at NYPA, the largest public power organization in the nation.

Barsky will oversee forecasting, budgeting and other financial activities, NYPA said. He will start Aug. 19 at a salary of $275,000. 

“This is an exciting time for NYPA and we need strong leadership,” said Gil Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO. “An experienced senior finance executive like Adam Barsky will be a valued asset as we continue pursuing our long-range strategy that will positively alter the energy landscape.”

"While I remain committed to the mission of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, I serve at the pleasure of the Governor and will continue to serve so long as the Governor wishes me to," Barsky said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appointed Barsky as NIFA chairman in March 2016. Barsky's term expired at the end of 2016, but he has continued to serve in the position. 

A representative for Cuomo was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Barsky serves as chief of staff and special counselor to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. He will resign that post, which pays a salary of $250,000, on Aug. 16, officials said. 

Barsky worked previously as executive vice president and chief risk officer of the Israel Discount Bank of New York in Manhattan.

NIFA does not prohibit board members from also holding state positions.

NYPA operates 16 power plants and more than 1,400-circuit miles of transmission lines. It is financed through the sale of bonds and electricity, officials said.

Barsky grew up in West Islip and lives in White Plains.

