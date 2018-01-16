Adam Barsky, chairman of a state oversight board in control of Nassau’s finances, has been named chief of staff and special counselor to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Barsky, a former New York City budget director and chief financial officer, will remain as chairman of the Nassau Interim Finance Authority.

Barsky will start at the Port Authority Thursday and resign as executive vice president and chief risk officer of the Israel Discount Bank of New York in Manhattan.

“With his strategic acumen, change management expertise and proven ability to guide complex organizations to success, Adam will provide invaluable support to me across the entire portfolio of our priorities and operations,” wrote Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton in a staff memo Tuesday.

The Port Authority operates and maintains New York and New Jersey’s main transportation facilities including five regional airports, six bridges or tunnels and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The Port Authority also owns and manages the 16-acre World Trade Center.

Barsky, who grew up in East Islip and lives in White Plains, was appointed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo as NIFA’s fourth chairman in March 2016. He started his career as comptroller in Babylon Town.

Last month, Barsky approved the county’s 2018 budget after ordering $18 million in spending cuts to all departments— a first for the seven-member state oversight board.

A Port Authority spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment on Barsky’s salary.

Barsky was not available for comment Tuesday.