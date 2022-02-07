New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Pelham) declared her candidacy for Congress Monday, entering the increasingly crowded Democratic primary in the newly drawn Third Congressional District.

The district that stretched from Suffolk and Nassau counties into Queens also covers parts of the Bronx, and Westchester since the state Legislature approved new congressional district boundaries last week.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who holds the seat, is not seeking reelection as he wages a primary challenge against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Biaggi, 35, of Pelham, told Newsday she was ready to, "run into the fire … to be at the forefront of the fight for what is going on across our entire country, which is the fight for our democracy."

She argued that, "more than probably ever before, hardworking people and families, in this district, and across the entire state, and across the entire country are begging for a new generation of strong fearless, relentless leaders, in Washington."

Biaggi said, "that tide of energy and philosophy is how I'm going to use my voice in Congress every single day to make sure that we are unrelenting and also are pushing for the things that we should be doing better or differently in this country, and I will not be quiet about it."

Biaggi, a graduate of New York University and Fordham University Law School, worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign before becoming a lawyer in the state office of storm recovery.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She won her senate seat in 2018, defeating longtime State Sen. Jeff Klein, a leader of the Independent Democratic Conference.

The other Democrats who have announced bids for the Third District seat are: Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic National Committeeman; Nassau County Legis. Josh Lafazan; Suffolk Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman; and Melanie D'Arrigo, a progressive activist; and Reema Rasool, an Oyster Bay businesswoman Reema Rasool of Oyster Baybusinesswoman Reema Rasool of Oyster Bay.