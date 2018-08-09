Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman is investigating county water bills from New York American Water after finding that charges spiked for at least two county parks this summer.

The move comes as New York American Water, facing high-bill complaints on the South Shore and reviews by state regulators and the Nassau district attorney's office over rate issues in Sea Cliff, prepares to face ratepayers for the first time at a public meeting in East Rockaway Thursday night.

The water company in a statement said it identified a total of seven Nassau County water accounts that "warrant field visits," such as those it's conducting for residential customers on the South Shore who've seen water bills spike in recent weeks and months.

Schnirman’s office said one county park in West Hempstead saw its monthly water bill leap to $4,307 this summer, compared with $46 for the same period last year.

Another, North Woodmere County Park, had a monthly bill of $5,146 this summer, compared with $1,451 for the same period in 2017.

“Our claims division as part of a routine review noticed a variety of accounts aren’t making any sense,” Schnirman said. The company met with New York American Water officials Thursday morning to "get to the bottom of it," Schnirman said.

The higher bills, “would not be explained simply by usage looking at a year over year and month over month” comparison, said Deputy Comptroller Jeffrey Schoen.

Bill Varley, deputy chief operating officer of the New York company's parent American Water, said the company had contacted Nassau County in advance of Newsday's questions to the company Wednesday, to review each of its 67 accounts. He said the company identified a total of seven county water bills that "warrant field visits."

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"This is part of our standard review that we are executing on behalf of all customers that have submitted an inquiry," he said. The statement didn't identify the accounts or the amounts.

Varley earlier this week said a preliminary review found most spiking water bills this summer were tied to a new “conservation rate” approved last year by the state Public Service Commission that puts an added cost on water as customers use more.

Fewer than 10 of the 632 bills about which customers have complained were “anomalies” that could have involved water leaks or other problems. The company continues to contact customers and hopes to resolve the South Shore billing issues by month’s end.

But complaints to State Sen. Todd Kaminsky’s office (D-Long Beach) and others reported by Newsday indicated that some bills have risen far beyond amounts the company said were related to the conservation rate increase.

Kaminsky and other area lawmakers are scheduled to hold a public meeting with New York American Water officials and residents at East Rockaway High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

One customer, Sue Kemmet of East Rockaway, saw a $48 bill spike to over $1,900. The company resolved Kemmet’s complaint, the ratepayer said, by adjusting her bill to result in an $18 credit.

The complaints on the South Shore are separate from billing problems in the Sea Cliff district, which led to a Public Service Commission investigation that found company employees sought to deceive regulators during 2016 rate-hike proceedings.

The findings have prompted calls for a criminal investigation, and for taking the water system public. A watchdog group, Long Island Clean Air, Water and Soil, is calling for a public takeover of the water company's Nassau districts, and for a probe of the PSC's oversight of the company.

Schnirman's review represents the latest inquiry into American Water practices. The Nassau District Attorney’s office said it is reviewing customer complaints and the state comptroller’s office is reviewing some issues related to New York American Water.