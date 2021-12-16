The state Public Service Commission Thursday is considering giving its endorsement of the purchase of embattled New York American Water by Canadian-based Liberty Utilities in a $608 million transaction that could be finalized by early next year.

Video of the PSC's pending approval is available here.

The state previously agreed to consider approval of the sale with provisions that require Liberty to engage in good-faith negotiations for certain portions of the 125,000-customer Nassau system to be taken public.

Already, the Massapequa Water District and the Village of Sea Cliff found such municipal takeovers of portions of the system feasible. Gov. Kathy Hochul in the fall signed legislation that creates two new water authorities, one on the South Shore, one on the North, to begin the work of taking over parts of the system Liberty intends to purchase.

The deal includes a rate freeze until 2023, and a $23.5 million customer benefits that would limit make-good charges to customers.

Not everyone was happy about the likely approval. Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), said he objected to it, in part because he believes the system is at least partly ratepayer-owned already, and the deal does not include language that would reduce what he called significantly inflated fire-hydrant fees in for Nassau fire companies in the district compared with municipal water companies.