Andrew Cuomo signs bill with $18.5 million in anti-gang money

The governor signed the bill in Brentwood Wednesday on the anniversary of the slayings of four young men that police attributed to gang members.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives pens to Brentwood

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gives pens to Brentwood High School students on Wednesday after signing a bill that includes money for youth programs. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo visited Brentwood Wednesday to sign legislation containing $18.5 million in anti-gang funding on the anniversary of the slayings of four young men.

Police say the killings were committed by MS-13 gang members.

The initiatives include money for summer job programs for young people and expansion of after-school programs.

Cuomo said the funding would help “stop the young people from getting caught in the gang pipeline to begin with . . . this, my friends, is an intelligent and balanced approach.”

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

