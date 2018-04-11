Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo visited Brentwood Wednesday to sign legislation containing $18.5 million in anti-gang funding on the anniversary of the slayings of four young men.

Police say the killings were committed by MS-13 gang members.

The initiatives include money for summer job programs for young people and expansion of after-school programs.

Cuomo said the funding would help “stop the young people from getting caught in the gang pipeline to begin with . . . this, my friends, is an intelligent and balanced approach.”

