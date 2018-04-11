Andrew Cuomo signs bill with $18.5 million in anti-gang money
The governor signed the bill in Brentwood Wednesday on the anniversary of the slayings of four young men that police attributed to gang members.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo visited Brentwood Wednesday to sign legislation containing $18.5 million in anti-gang funding on the anniversary of the slayings of four young men.
Police say the killings were committed by MS-13 gang members.
The initiatives include money for summer job programs for young people and expansion of after-school programs.
Cuomo said the funding would help “stop the young people from getting caught in the gang pipeline to begin with . . . this, my friends, is an intelligent and balanced approach.”
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.