Andrew Cuomo pressed to extend New York Rising deadlines

Nassau Republican lawmakers implored Cuomo to extend deadlines for people who need to raise their homes.

Freeport residents Lois Howes, left, president of Friends

Freeport residents Lois Howes, left, president of Friends of Freeport, and Eva Rowan, embrace one another before a press conference to call upon Governor Cuomo for a further extension of the deadlines for New York Rising claims on Wilshire Court in Freeport Friday, May 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Candice Ferrette candice.ferrette@newsday.com @Cferrette
Print

Members of Nassau County legislature’s Republican majority on Friday called on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to extend deadlines for homeowners seeking state disaster recovery funds to rebuilding their homes after superstorm Sandy.

Legis. Steve Rhoads (R-Bellmore) and Legis. Denise Ford (R-Long Beach) gathered in front of a partially finished home on Wiltshire Avenue in Freeport with about two dozen homeowners, mostly from South Shore communities.

The lawmakers pressed officials of the storm recovery program New York Rising to work with families more closely to ensure they are not denied funds if work on their homes is incomplete by program deadlines.

Cuomo administration officials couldn’t be reached for comment immediately.

New York Rising has a June 1 deadline for homeowners in a 100-year flood plain who choose to elevate their house, and September 1 for homeowners who are mandated by their municipality to elevate their homes.

If the necessary permits are not obtained and work to elevate the home is not finished by those dates, homeowners risk having to repay reconstruction money they have received from the state.

Some homeowners say they cannot meet the deadlines due to construction delays stemming from contractor scams and the inability to get permits in a timely fashion from local building departments.

“There is no way that many of the 900 families who still have to have their homes lifted here in Nassau and Suffolk counties . . . are ever going to be able to get that done in those time frames,” said Rhoads.

“And it’s not because you’ve done anything wrong as homeowners, it’s because of the process,” Rhoads said.

Headshot

Candice Ferrette covers Nassau County government and politics on Long Island. She has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011.

