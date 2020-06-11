Representative 2nd Congressional District   — Republican primary

TODAY'S PAPER
ANDREW GARBARINO

Republican

BACKGROUND: Garbarino, 35, has been a state assemblyman since January 2013 and serves as the ranking minority member on the Insurance Committee. An attorney, he worked at his family’s law firm in Sayville before running for office. He graduated from George Washington University and Hofstra University Law School.

ISSUES: The Sayville Republican says his priorities include cracking down on gang-influenced crime, combating the opioid epidemic, protecting the Great South Bay, improving the U.S. Veterans Affairs and pushing to restore the federal state and local tax (SALT) deduction. He touts his working to secure scholarships for “Gold Star” families, voting to ban products containing 1,4 dioxane, and hosting regional task force meetings on the heroin and opioid crisis. He scored 80 out of 100 on latest Conservative Party score card. He’s been endorsed by the current officeholder, Rep. Peter King, and the state Republican Party.

