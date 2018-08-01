Former president Barack Obama on Wednesday announced his support of Democrat Anna Kaplan for New York Senate, along with 80 other federal and state candidates running in the November midterm elections.

In issuing his first round of endorsements, Obama "hopes to help current and aspiring Democratic leaders establish themselves, build their profiles and lead their communities," according to the announcement.

Kaplan, 52, a North Hempstead Town councilwoman, is running against Republican incumbent Elaine Phillips in the 7th District.

“I am very humbled and appreciative of the president’s belief in me as a candidate in this race,” Kaplan said Wednesday. “This endorsement shows how important this race is and flipping the State Senate in New York.”

Republicans hold a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Kaplan is one of only two New York candidates on Obama’s first list of endorsements. The other is Democrat Antonio Delgado, who is challenging Republican incumbent John Fusco in the 19th Congressional District upstate.

Included on the former president’s list are 16 candidates in Ohio; 13 in Colorado; 10 in California; six in North Carolina; five in Pennsylvania; three in each Nevada and New Mexico; and two in each New Jersey and Texas.

“I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates — leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” Obama said in a statement.

Obama is expected to join fellow Democrats campaigning in several states this fall and issue a second round of endorsements before Election Day, Nov. 6.

