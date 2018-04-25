Anna Kaplan, a Democratic North Hempstead councilwoman, will challenge Republican State Sen. Elaine Phillips (R-Flower Hill) in a race that could determine control of the state Senate.

Democrats are eyeing the Seventh Senate District seat after party candidates won state Senate special elections Tuesday night in the Bronx and Westchester County, giving the party a numerical edge in the chamber.

But after Shelley Mayer’s win, State Sen. Simcha Felder of Brooklyn said he would continue to caucus with Republicans, and Democrats are looking to the November elections to flip other state seats.

Phillips, a former Mayor of Flower Hill, is completing her first term after succeeding Republican Jack Martins, who had occupied the seat since 2011.

Democrat Brad Schwartz, a Port Washington resident with experience in editing and producing television, has been a candidate in the race since September. His campaign has more than $105,000 in cash on hand, state filings show.

Democrats outnumber Republicans in the district, with 24,000 more active voters than Republicans, state records show. There are more than 218,214 active voters in the district, including voters registered with minor parties and more than 56,000 who are unaffiliated.

“We’re going to make a full effort here. It’s going to be an important race. Now with Simcha Felder deciding to stay with Republicans, it all falls on Nassau to lead the way in changing the Senate majority to the Democrats,” Nassau Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said, adding the party plans to endorse Kaplan Wednesday. “Nothing like a little pressure.”

Kaplan plans to announce her candidacy Friday at the Yes We Can Community Center in New Cassel, along with a “very special guest,” according to a posting on Facebook. Jacobs said that “it’s very possible” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will attend.

Kaplan, 52, a Democrat from Kensington Village on the Great Neck peninsula, is in her second, four-year term on the North Hempstead Town Board. In 2016, she placed fourth in the Democratic Congressional Primary in New York’s 3rd Congressional District. Thomas Suozzi won the primary and defeated Martins in the general election.

“I’m running because the 7th Senate District is a very diverse community, diverse in its residents, diverse in its economic levels . . . I would like to unite everybody to bring everybody together,” she said in an interview on Wednesday. She said “we are a blue state, it is important to have a New York Senate that’s blue, and that we can bring our concerns and our issues and our legislation to the floor for a vote.”

Phillips said in a statement, “With nearly two months remaining in the Legislative Session and much work yet to be done, now is not the time for politics. My sole focus is my responsibility as State Senator and keeping the momentum going on important issues I have proudly championed into law this year, including landmark sexual harassment legislation and protecting victims by removing firearms from individuals convicted of domestic violence. At the appropriate time, I will turn my attention to the fall election and the multiple potential candidates vying for this seat. In the meantime, I remain focused on best representing the interests of the hardworking taxpayers of the 7th Senate District.”