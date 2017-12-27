TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony Santino to step down as Hempstead supervisor Friday

The Republican will become an administrative assistant at the Nassau County Board of Elections, sources say.

Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as

Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as supervisor on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Robert Brodsky and Stefanie Dazio robert.brodsky@newsday.com, stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino will step down Friday and will take a $160,000 job as an administrative assistant at the Nassau County Board of Elections, according to town officials and county sources.

Santino, a Republican from East Rockaway, was defeated last month by Laura Gillen, who will be sworn in Jan. 1 as the town’s first Democratic supervisor in more than a century.

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

