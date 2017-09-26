A federal appeals court in Manhattan on Tuesday overturned the corruption convictions of former Senate leader Dean Skelos and his son, Adam.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the conviction of the two for using the father’s influence and power to extort financial benefits for his son had to be reversed because jury instructions did not take into account a new Supreme Court ruling narrowing the reach of federal anti-corruption laws.

“Because we cannot conclude that the charging error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt, we are obliged to vacate the convictions,” the judges said.

They ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the charges to support a conviction if a jury was instructed properly, and said the two men can be retried.

A spokesman for acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said Tuesday that his office would pursue a retrial of Skelos and his son.

The convictions of Skelos, 69, a Republican from Rockville Centre, and former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, in 2015 were two of the hallmarks of former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s campaign against Albany corruption, but both have now been overturned.

The Supreme Court, in a case involving former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell, ruled that corruption convictions could only be based on performance of an “official act” that represented a formal exercise of government power — not just a phone call or a meeting with a lobbyist.

Skelos was accused of some acts that qualified — such as legislative votes — and others that might not have, such as setting up a lobbying meeting, and the 2nd Circuit said that in the absence of a proper instruction it was impossible to tell why the jury convicted.

“Although the government principally advanced a theory that Dean Skelos’s arrangement for or participation in certain meetings constituted circumstantial evidence of a quid pro quo for legislative votes, it also argued in the alternative that the meetings themselves satisfied the official act requirement,” the court said.

Skelos and his son were convicted in December 2015 of backing legislation for Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers, a Roslyn malpractice company, that hired Adam, and also of influencing real estate legislation and pressuring Nassau County on behalf of Glenwood Management and AbTech, an Arizona real estate company and a stormwater contractor that aided Adam.

Alexandra Shapiro, the attorney who handled Skelos’ appeal, said the former senator should have never been charged with a crime.

“Senator Skelos is grateful for the court’s careful consideration of the issues and looks forward to the next steps,” Shapiro said Tuesday in an email. “We believe that as events unfold it is going to become clear that this is a case that never should have been brought.”

Kim, in a statement, said prosecutors were “disappointed” and were weighing the possibility of further appeal — potentially to the entire 2nd Circuit Court.

“We look forward to a prompt retrial where we will have another opportunity to present the overwhelming evidence of Dean Skelos and Adam Skelos’s guilt and again give the public the justice it deserves,” Kim said. “… We are as committed as ever to doing everything we can to keep our government honest.”

With Yancey Roy

