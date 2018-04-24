Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday in special elections to fill vacancies in three state Assembly districts on Long Island.

In the 10th Assembly District, former Suffolk Legis. Steve Stern, a Democrat, is vying with Republican Janet Smitelli, a Huntington attorney. The seat was vacated by Republican Chad Lupinacci, now Huntington Town supervisor.

The seat has been held by Republicans for decades, although Democrats have a voter registration edge in the district which includes Huntington, Huntington Station, Cold Spring Harbor, Melville and parts of Dix Hills and East Farmingdale.

The race in the 5th District pits Republican Doug Smith against Democrat Deborah Slinkosky for the vacancy left by Republican Al Graf, who was elected as a District Court Judge in November.

Smith and Slinkosky, both of Holbrook, are looking to represent a district that straddles the Islip-Brookhaven border. There are 29,423 registered Republicans, 24,301 Democrats and 22,276 not aligned with any party.

The 17th District in Nassau County features a pair of millenials.

Republican John Mikulin of Bethpage, a deputy Hempstead Town attorney, faces Democrat Matthew Malin of Seaford, a Nassau elections board clerk. They are vying for the former seat of Republican Tom McKevitt who was elected to the Nassau County Legislature in November.

The district includes parts of East Meadow, Levittown, Plainedge, Massapequa and South Farmingdale.

Get The 1600 newsletter Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Among the district’s more than 93,000 active registered voters, there are 37,444 Republicans, 28,616 Democrats and 22,056 voters not affiliated with a political party, according to state records. Others belong to minor parties.

Polls will be open until 9 p.m. in what are expected to be low turnout contests.

Voters seeking information on polling places or whether they live in districts where elections are being held can call the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500, or the Nassau Board of Elections at 516-571-2411.