Nassau County will freeze property values in 2022-23 at the previous year's level in an effort to avoid sharp changes in assessments after the coronavirus pandemic caused volatility in the housing market and spiking home prices, officials said Wednesday.

Under Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s countywide property reassessment, homeowners received new values that will be used to calculate their property tax bills, beginning this fall.

Under the reassessment, which will continue, properties will be taxed at their full market value by the end of a five-year period.

Curran also had planned to update property assessments annually, through a "trending" process in which home values in each school district are raised by a uniform percentage, depending on recent sales data.

County officials said Wednesday they will not apply such changes to the roll that will be released Jan. 4.

The pandemic has "disrupted the normal analysis of real estate values" of residential homes, according to a county news release.

The tentative 2021-22 tax roll raised home values by an average of 3%.

The freeze in hikes in values helps ensure "an assessment update would not be based on the current chaotic real estate market values caused by the unprecedented impact of the pandemic," the release said. "Consistent with law, the roll would continue to reflect corrections of errors and administrative and judicial reductions."

Curran, a Democrat, said in a statement: "As our residents and businesses face economic hardships at levels not seen since the Great Depression, I remain committed to protecting taxpayers from the many devastating impacts of this pandemic."

Former County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, froze the tax rolls in 2011 to prevent costly litigation, and continued the freeze after superstorm Sandy disrupted the housing market.

The freeze in the roll, and a practice of granting mass settlements, led to inaccurate assesments and inequities in the tax burden.

Curran ordered the reassessment of all properties in 2018.

School tax bills on the first year of the reassessment are due without penalty or interest charges by Dec. 10.

