Nassau Comptroller Elaine Phillips said she has begun auditing the county Department of Assessment for its handling of former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's countywide reassessment that took effect in the 2020-21 school tax year.

Curran's reassessment had won high marks from many industry experts.

But Republicans in the county legislature said the program brought tax increases for a majority of Nassau homeowners, was marred by bureaucratic errors and failed to apply key tax exemptions to condominiums.

Phillips, a Republican who took office Jan. 1, said she will review the 2020-21 tax year, issue findings and follow-up with reviews of successive assessment rolls.

"The thing that I heard over the last year, when I was really focusing on this issue … is people's frustration," Phillips, a former New York State Senator and Flower Hill Village mayor, told Newsday.

"People are frustrated, people are confused, people are angry — what is the root cause?" Phillips said. "The answer is people are paying, in their perception, too high of taxes. So, the root of that comes down to the assessed value, and are those assessed values industry-standard correct?"

Phillips said she and her team will be fair and thorough.

"When you have a government entity the size of Nassau County … we have to at least attempt to get the property owners of Nassau County more confident in this assessed roll." Phillips said.

"I've heard people say this, they're more confident in what the tax grievance companies are saying to them, than in Nassau County, and that has got to change," she said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, campaigned largely on his opposition to Curran's reassessment.

Blakeman, who on Tuesday attended a news conference in Mineola at which Phillips announced her audit, promised voters that, if elected, he would ask Phillips to conduct a reassessment audit.

After taking office in 2018, Curran reassessed the county's more than 385,000 residential properties.

Republican County Executive, Curran's predecessor, had frozen the assessment roll in 2011.

The freeze lasted for eight years, and caused many homes to become significantly undervalued.

A Mangano policy of offering automatic assessment reductions to many taxpayers caused a shift in the tax burden — from filers who appealed their property values and won reductions, onto those who did not file challenges.

Democratic and Republican county legislators voted in 2018 to allow Curran's reassessment to move forward.

County data published in December 2020 showed that 65% of homeowners received school tax increases in 2020-21, the first year of reassessment, while 35% got reductions.

Legis. Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), the minority leader, told Newsday on Tuesday that Phillips, "should be able to take a look at what the previous administration did."

But Abrahams stressed that Curran had, "tackled probably the most critical issue that was facing Nassau County residents."

He continued: "I think all Nassau County residents realized the tax system that was in place before she got there was completely unfair. She tackled it the best way she could. Obviously, there were some errors and mistakes along the way."