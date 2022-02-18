A handful of Nassau Assessment employees last year gained unauthorized access to other department employees’ confidential human resources information, including Social Security numbers and medical notes, county officials said.

In a letter Thursday to Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, county Technology Commissioner Nancy Stanton said seven department employees obtained "personnel records," containing "Social Security numbers, medical notes, and other personal identifying information."

Stanton said "none of the employees were authorized to view or access the data. Not all of the data accessed was confidential or personally identifiable in nature, but some was and, therefore a data breach occurred pursuant to state and local law … "

Stanton did not identify any of the employees involved in the data breach, say what they did with the data, whether they still work for the county or if any of them were disciplined.

Stanton said the department began investigating the breach on Dec. 29, 2021, three days before Blakeman, a Republican, took office after his victory over then-County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat.

The information breach occurred after the county migrated its data server system to a new platform, Stanton wrote.

The upgrade eliminated a protection for human resource files, and "inadvertently allowed all assessment department employees to view human resource files in the department," Stanton said.

On Friday, Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury) called on the legislature’s government services and operations committee to investigate the matter, and compel testimony from county commissioners.

"Why would the Department of Assessment have medical records, as opposed to say human resources?" Lafazan said at a news conference at county legislative offices in Mineola.

"How did this system upgrade result in an internal breach, and what steps have been taken to confirm this was the only breach caused by the upgrade, and we are not vulnerable to an outside cyberattack?" said Lafazan, who also is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District seat.