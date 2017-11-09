This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Babylon supervisor Rich Schaffer to propose aide for open council seat

Town’s leader plans to propose Terence McSweeney to fill a vacancy caused by Tom Donnelly’s election as a Suffolk legislator.

By Jesse Coburn  jesse.coburn@newsday.com @jesse_coburn
Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said he plans to propose his special assistant, Terence McSweeney, to fill the vacancy on the town council left by Tom Donnelly, who was elected Tuesday to the Suffolk Legislature.

Schaffer, a Democrat, said the council likely will vote early next year on an appointment to replace Donnelly, who was first elected to the council in 2011 and won the 17th Legislative District Tuesday with 62 percent of votes, according to unofficial results.

McSweeney, 39, is a registered Democrat who lives in Babylon Village, according to public records. In his voluntary role as special assistant, McSweeney represents Schaffer at community meetings and responds to constituent issues, Schaffer said. He also is a volunteer firefighter in North Babylon, a firefighter with the FDNY, and a past president of the Parkdale Civic Association in North Babylon, according to Schaffer.

“He has spent many years working in the community as a volunteer in a number of capacities,” Schaffer said.

In the town supervisor’s race Tuesday, Schaffer was re-elected with a decisive majority, receiving 72 percent of the votes.

“It was humbling to see people respond to the work that I and the other members of the team have been doing on their behalf in the town government,” Schaffer said of the results.

In his next term, Schaffer, who also serves as Suffolk Democratic Party chairman, said he will focus on storm resiliency efforts and ongoing rezoning and redevelopment projects in East Farmingdale and Copiague.

His opponent, Republican Dan Martin, expressed disappointment in the outcome.

“If the people knew the facts of what really goes on in the town,” they may have voted differently, Martin said.

In other town races, the candidates endorsed by Schaffer also won. Democrat Tony Martinez was re-elected and Anthony Manetta, an Independence candidate, was elected to the town council in uncontested races. Democrat Geraldine Compitello beat out Republican Kevin Sabella for town clerk.

Jesse Coburn covers the Town of Babylon, including Babylon Village, Copiague, East Farmingdale, Deer Park, North Babylon, Gilgo Beach and Oak Beach. He's worked at Newsday since 2016.

