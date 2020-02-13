The father of a 27-year-old Westhampton Beach man killed by an alleged drunken driver last month pleaded with Nassau County legislators Thursday to join his family in pressing for changes to the state’s new bail law.

“It is with a broken and heavy heart that I stand before you to show the reality of what Albany has created,” Victor Maldonado, father of Jonathan Flores-Maldonado, who died Jan. 12 after his vehicle was struck from behind in Suffolk County, said at a hearing in Mineola.

Jordan Randolph, 40, of Bellport, who was charged with charged with felony driving while intoxicated in the fatal crash on the William Floyd Parkway in Shirley. The offense is defined in New York as a nonviolent crime. Under the law, which took effect Jan. 1, bail cannot be imposed on most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

State officials and legal experts said a judge and a prosecutor appear to have erred when they said Randolph couldn't be detained because of the state’s new bail law,

The case has become a flashpoint in the debate over unintended consequences of the state’s new law.

Majority Republicans on the Nassau County Legislature called Thursday’s hearing after hosting several town hall meetings and news conferences denouncing the law in recent months.

On Thursday, Maldonado, of the Bronx, broke down in tears several times as he testified.

He eulogized his son, a recent college graduate who was driving for Uber at the time of the accident, and vowed to not allow his death to be in vain.

“I will fight to get this law amended so that the people who deserve it and want a second chance will have one. And so that career criminals and repeat offenders do not,” Maldonado said.

Scheduled witnesses at the hearing, which began at 11 a.m., include Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder; Nassau Assistant District Attorney Jed Painter; Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy; and Nassau Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott.

Public comments were expected to follow.