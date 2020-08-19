No, he can't

As Donald Trump prepared to succeed him as president, Barack Obama said he intended to stay in he background rather than be a constant critic. "I think the American people will judge over the course of the next couple of years whether they like what they see," Obama said.

In 2018, Obama's gloves came off as he returned to the campaign trail for the midterm elections, slamming Trump for “lying” and “fearmongering.” On Wednesday night, Obama prepared to tell the Democratic National Convention that “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

“I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies,” Obama will say, according to speech excerpts released in advance. "I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.”

Instead, according to Obama, Trump has "no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves." Trump hit back at a White House news conference, decrying "the horror that he's left us" and "the stupidity of the transactions that he made."

Obama said Democratic candidate Joe Biden, his vice president for eight years, "was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country." The former president called on Americans to believe that Biden and his running made, California Sen. Kamala Harris, have the "ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better."

Harris also was due to speak, as was the party's 2016 candidate, Hillary Clinton, who warned against complacency that many view as at least partly to blame for her defeat after running ahead in polls for much of that campaign.

"For four years, people have said to me, 'I didn’t realize how dangerous he was,' 'I wish I could go back and do it over.' Or worst, 'I should have voted.' Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election,” Clinton's prepared remarks said. Clinton will add that she had hoped Trump would be "a better president," but "sadly, he is who he is."

Trump lights a tire fire

Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear, one of the last U.S.-owned tire making companies, after seeing a report that it had banned employees from wearing political attire at the workplace.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!" the president tweeted. Almost all the competitors of the 62,000-employee company based in Akron, Ohio, are foreign-owned.

The uproar was set off after a Kansas TV station reported workers at a Topeka plant were shown a slide on the political attire ban, and that LGBT pride and "Black Lives Matter" displays were acceptable but "Blue Lives Matter" was not.

Goodyear denied that the slide was created or distributed by their corporate office, while affirming the policy against campaigning or advocacy "outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.” The company also stated that it has "always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so."

At his news conference, Trump said he'd seek to swap out the Goodyear tires on the armored presidential limo if there's an alternative. to critics who said the boycott call would threaten manufacturing jobs in Ohio, an election swing state, and other Goodyear facilities, Trump said the workers could find "another good job" because the economy is growing.

Janison: Cave man

There's a circular pattern to many Trump policy pronouncements, writes Newsday's Dan Janison, that goes as follows.

Trump announces a move in his political self-interest that he lacks the independent power to carry out. Public criticism follows. With little real effort to negotiate support, Trump backs off, making defiant noises to cover the appearance of surrender.

The Postal Service melodrama is an example. The president said he'd oppose funding to help his cause to thwart mail-in voting. Backlash ensued when Trump linked the two issues. Congress is supposed to control the funding process anyway, and it will.

If the goal of the latest White House trip to nowhere was chaos, posturing, and simulated action, then the mission was accomplished. If the goal was to improve anything, it amounted to a zero-sum waste of time.

Another dead letter was Trump's executive order to suspend the payroll tax. Businesses call it unworkable, saying it wouldn't benefit their employees as advertised, and so they'll decline to carry it out.

Flipping the Q cards

After many months of giving winks to his followers from the far-right QAnon cult, Trump on Wednesday gave it an approving nod. A QAnon follower, Marjorie Taylor Greene, received Trump's endorsement as a "future Republican star" last week after winning a Republican House primary in Georgia.

When asked at the news conference whether he supported the QAnon belief that he is secretly trying to save the world from a satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals, Trump didn't knock down the idea.

"I haven’t heard that. But is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing? If I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it, and I’m willing to put myself out there," Trump said.

Trump also said, "I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate."

The conspiracy theory has been blamed for violent incidents — the FBI brand it as a potential domestic terrorism threat — and social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook have taken action in recent weeks to suspend groups and accounts associated with it for spreading false information that poses "significant risks to public safety."

Welcome, hater

Trump on Tuesday night had a congratulatory tweet for another fringe GOP primary winner, Laura Loomer, a self-described "proud Islamophobe" running in a House district that covers Florida's Palm Beach County, including Mar-a-Lago.

Loomer, a well-known provocateur in far-right circles, said Muslims shouldn't be allowed to hold public office and Islam a "cancer on humanity." She was banned by Uber and Lyft after tweeting, “Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.” She's been thrown off Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and even Venmo, PayPal and GoFundMe because of hate speech.

An especially gruesome example was her retweet of a headline that more than 2,000 migrants from the Middle East had died crossing the Mediterranean. “Good. Here's to 2,000 more,” Loomer wrote with an applause emoji.

Loomer is a long shot in November against a Democratic incumbent in the heavily Democratic Florida county, unlike Georgia's Greene, from a strongly Republican district.

Coming Thursday

Joe Biden will address the Democratic National Convention on its final night, his biggest chance to make the case before the American people on why he should be elected president. Biden's allies have said will focus on his vision of leading with compassion and moving the country past the current pandemic, reports Newsday's Laura Figueroa Hernandez.

In the run-up to this week’s convention, Biden has consistently polled ahead of Trump, gaining ground among suburban women in particular. The latest Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll shows Biden ahead by 8 points among registered voters, similar to the margins found in nearly all other surveys in the past week.

Larry Levy, executive dean of Hofstra’s Center for Suburban Studies, told Newsday that “convention speeches are the point in the campaign when candidates also begin to pivot toward the middle — particularly to the suburban moderates who decide national elections." But he added that for Biden, "the pivot to the middle is somewhat less perilous … because all factions of the party, except the fringe, have embraced his candidacy.”

