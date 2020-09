Barbara Wagner

Green Party

BACKGROUND

*Wagner, 57, of Huntington, is making her first run for elected office.

*She holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Hartford and works as a marketing manager.

ISSUES

*Wagner is running on a platform of a sustainable environment

*She wants to cut down on fossil-fuel and carbon consumption

*She wants to reduce the amount of pesticides that enter the Long Island Sound, which she said must be cleaned up