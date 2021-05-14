Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday introduced legislation to adopt an international definition of anti-Semitism to apply when identifying hate crimes and violations against Jewish people.

Following the federal government's adoption of the definition in December 2019, Suffolk will use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of anti-Semitism to educate police and other county workers, determine whether an act is a case of anti-Semitism and prevent such acts from occurring.

"With today's announcement, we are reaffirming our unwavering commitment to promoting and encouraging dignity, respect and equality for all," Bellone said in front of the Center for Social Justice and Human Understanding on Suffolk County Community College's Selden campus.

"We have seen a rise in acts of anti-Semitism and hate," Bellone said. "There doesn't seem to be, unfortunately, a week that goes by that we don't see some act of anti-Semitism. It is disturbing and we will not tolerate it in Suffolk County."

The measure empowers Suffolk's chief diversity and inclusion officer, the county Human Rights Commission, the police department and the Office of Minority Affairs to use the definition, "as an educational resource to address and prevent bias related activities motivated by anti-Semitism," according to Bellone's resolution.

The IHRA, initiated in 1998 by former Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson, consists of 34 member countries that have committed officially to addressing Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will file similar legislation, according to spokesman Michael Fricchione.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Nassau rejects all forms of hate and County Executive Laura Curran will be filing similar legislation in the coming days to adopt the IHRA’s working definition of anti-Semitism as a reference point to provide further guidance on identifying and combating anti-Semitism," Fricchione said.