Steve Bellone announces plan to attack housing discrimination

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at a news

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at a news conference in Hauppauge on Tuesday announces a plan to attack housing discrimination. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday announced a four-point plan to attack housing discrimination after a three-year Newsday investigation documented unequal treatment of minorities by real estate agents on Long Island.

The plan, which Bellone said would cost $200,000, includes hiring of an outside agency to test for housing discrimination, strengthening the county Human Rights Commission and raising public awareness about fair housing laws.

Bellone also said he has begun reaching out to officials in the local real estate industry to help ensure compliance by real estate agents with federal and state guidelines.

“This is the beginning for us of this conversation because this is an issue we must address over the long term,” Bellone said at a news conference at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge.

Bellone said he will hire an additional Human Rights Commission investigator to review housing discrimination complaints and three additional administrative law judges. The Human Rights Commission is the primary county entity for investigating discrimination.

Suffolk also will seek to partner with an outside organization "to ensure that any and all housing discrimination incidents are fully investigated." Probes would use fair housing paired testing, the method that Newsday used to uncover housing discrimination.

Also, the county will issue a request for qualifications for public education and housing programs so people have “the knowledge and tools to protect themselves,” Bellone said.

