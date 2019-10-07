In the race for Suffolk County Executive, Democratic incumbent Steve Bellone has nearly seven times the amount of campaign funding that Republican challenger John M. Kennedy Jr. has a month before Election Day, according to the latest campaign filings.

Bellone has more than $1.6 million in cash-on-hand, according to campaign disclosure reports filed Friday. Bellone’s largest expense — $300,000 to communications firm Ethica Media LLC — is exceeded Kennedy’s current war chest of $235,416, the filings show.

Bellone has received $424,019 and spent $837,648.28 since July, his filings show.

Kennedy has received $153,095 and spent $127,768.70 in the same time period.

The Suffolk County Police Benevolence Association were Bellone’s largest donor, contributing $20,000.

Kennedy’s biggest donation was $10,000 from the Better Long Island Political Action Committee, which has donated primarily to Republican campaigns this year. The PAC is registered to a Centerport home owned by James C. Ricca, an attorney specializing in real estate and financial law who is not registered to any political party.

The filings also show that several county employees have been for their work on the campaigns since July.

Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman and Jason Elan, Bellone's communications director, contributed $15,000 and $10,000 respectively to Bellone's reelection campaign. Kaiman received reimbursements totaling $5,940.31.

Lisa Black, chief of staff for Bellone’s administration, received a reimbursement of $111.31.

Kennedy’s campaign paid $10,000 in consulting fees to Ali Nazir, an laide to Kennedy’s wife, Legis. Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset). Nazir also was reimbursed $268.37.

Representatives for Bellone and Kennedy did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.