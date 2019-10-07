TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Steve Bellone has $1.6 million to John Kennedy's $235,000 in Suffolk executive race

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Print

In the race for Suffolk County Executive, Democratic incumbent Steve Bellone has nearly seven times the amount of campaign funding that Republican challenger John M. Kennedy Jr. has a month before Election Day, according to the latest campaign filings.

Bellone has more than $1.6 million in cash-on-hand, according to campaign disclosure reports filed Friday. Bellone’s largest expense — $300,000 to communications firm Ethica Media LLC — is exceeded Kennedy’s current war chest of $235,416, the filings show.

Bellone has received $424,019 and spent $837,648.28 since July, his filings show.

Kennedy has received $153,095 and spent $127,768.70 in the same time period.

The Suffolk County Police Benevolence Association were Bellone’s largest donor, contributing $20,000.  

Kennedy’s biggest donation was $10,000 from the Better Long Island Political Action Committee, which has donated primarily to Republican campaigns this year. The PAC is registered to a Centerport home owned by James C. Ricca, an attorney specializing in real estate and financial law who is not registered to any political party.

The filings also show that several county employees have been for their work on the campaigns since July.

Deputy County Executive Jon Kaiman and Jason Elan, Bellone's communications director, contributed $15,000 and $10,000 respectively to Bellone's reelection campaign. Kaiman received reimbursements totaling $5,940.31.

Lisa Black, chief of staff for Bellone’s administration, received a reimbursement of $111.31.

Kennedy’s campaign paid $10,000 in consulting fees to Ali Nazir, an laide to Kennedy’s wife, Legis. Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset). Nazir also was reimbursed $268.37. 

Representatives for Bellone and Kennedy did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Rachelle Blidner on June

Rachelle Blidner covers Suffolk County government, politics and breaking news.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Alleged MS-13 member Dennis Lopez, of Freeport, was MS-13 gang member sentenced to 23 years to life in killing
Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma is scheduled MacArthur Airport receives state funding for upgrades
Marcus Stroman, who went to Patchogue-Medford High School, Stroman will be honorary starter for Suffolk Marathon
Gary Brown the bak breezway his home in LIers live to tell of their home renovations
President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of Judge rejects Trump challenge to release of his tax returns
A deer crashed through a window at Be.you.tiful 'Scary' deer bolts in and out of LI hair salon, owner says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search