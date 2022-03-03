Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday he has appointed a central Florida police chief as a deputy county executive — the first Latino immigrant to hold that position.

Nelson Moya, police chief for the City of Palm Bay, will help oversee the county's probation department and a planned secure facility for young offenders. Moya also will work to keep adolescents from entering the criminal justice system.

Moya, who was born in Ecuador and later lived in the Bronx and Central Islip, announced his retirement from the Palm Bay Police Department last month after more than 30 years on the force. Palm Bay is about 75 miles southeast of Orlando.

"We are facing some of the toughest law enforcement challenges in modern times, and we are committed to building a diverse and talented team of professionals to help address them," Bellone said in a statement.

The Suffolk Police Department has struggled to diversify despite a 1980s federal consent decree mandating the hiring of more people of color in response to allegations of discrimination against Black, Hispanic and female police officer candidates.

Moya said as deputy Suffolk County executive for probation and juvenile intervention, he will work to reduce violent crime and give youthful offenders a "second chance."

"It’s a new era in public safety," Moya said Thursday at a news conference in Hauppauge.

Moya will make $189,669 a year, and start work March 21.

Bellone on Thursday also announced that Elizabeth Daitz, the NYPD’s executive director of strategic initiatives, will serve as assistant county commissioner of police.

Daitz will develop strategies to reduce crime and improve the quality of police services, and help oversee efforts to reform the county police department, Bellone said.

Daitz, a former White House fellow, helped oversee the NYPD’s implementation of its police reform plan and previously oversaw its civil litigation section.

Daitz will make $200,000 a year and start March 28.