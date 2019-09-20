Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Friday proposed a $3.2 billion operating budget for 2020 that he said would result in a $9 million surplus without raising fees or piercing the state property tax cap.

The proposed budget increases spending by about $90 million, which officials said stems from recently-approved contracts with employee unions and higher costs for general services. Officials did not immediately provide a figure for the projected surplus.

The tax levy would increase by about 2.14 percent overall, below the 2.85 percent tax cap, Bellone said. Residents would not see in their general fund property taxes.

But residents of the five western towns will pay an average of $34.97 more for the police district, where taxes would rise by 2.8 percent, officials said.

About 72,000 residents of the Southwest Sewer District in Babylon and Islip towns will see a 10 percent reduction in property taxes for the district.

Bellone said the county has no structural budget deficit — the difference between recurring expenses and revenues — because of cost-saving initiatives over the last eight years, including, 300 job cuts and requiring employees to contribute to their health care costs.

Bellone, who is running for reelection against Republican Suffolk Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr., said the ability to project an operating surplus without new one-time fees, "speaks to how far we have come and the really strengthened financial position the county is in today."

Kennedy said while Bellone says he is holding the line on taxes, they have increased significantly during his tenure, particularly in the police district.

"The numbers don't fit the rhetoric," Kennedy said.

County Legis. Tom Cilmi (R-Bay Shore), the minority leader, said, "cvery year the county executive presents what he calls a balanced budget, and every year it turns out we have hundred-million dollar deficits."

County officials did not provide a copy of the budget Friday morning but instead provided an overview. They said they expected to post the budget online Friday evening.

Suffolk has amassed $883 million in debt over the past decade for operating expenses such as salaries and pensions, and repayment is taking a chunk out of the county budget, according to a 2018 legislative budget report.

Bellone's budget director, Eric Naughton, said the county has less debt now than in 2018, although he did not immediately provide a figure.

Bellone said the county had a $500 million deficit and a $200 million structural budget gap when he entered office in 2012, and that he has worked to eliminate them.

In June, fiscal analysts in the legislature's nonpartisan Budget Review Office predicted the county could face a potential budget shortfall of between $80 million to $89.3 million for the 2018 to 2020 period.

Jason Elan, a spokesman for Bellone, said that prediction did not take into account any corrective actions or revenue growth.

County officials said they expect about 3 percent more sales tax revenues next year and about $25 million from the Suffolk County Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. The agency expects to come out of bankruptcy next year because of higher-than-projected revenues at Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia.

Officials also expect about $40 million in annual savings from requiring county employees to contribute to their health care through a pact reached with all 10 public employee unions in May.

Bail reform passed by the state Legislature is expected to decrease costs by reducing the number of inmates in county jails and overtime costs for corrections workers and the county sheriff's office, Naughton said.

Officials also budgeted an extra $5 million for the Board of Elections because of new early voting mandates and the 2020 presidential election.