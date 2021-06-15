TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk surplus could total $500 million over two years, budget officials say

Officials in the office of Suffolk County Executive

Officials in the office of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the legislature's budget review office forecast large budget surpluses over the next two years.

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Suffolk County budget officials on Tuesday projected the county will have historic surpluses totaling about $500 million over the next two years, as federal aid and high sales tax revenues buoy county coffers.

The county’s general fund surplus is expected to be between $353 and $365 million in 2021, and could swell to between $492 and $547 million in 2022, according to budget officials in the county Legislature and County Executive Steve Bellone's office.

The projected surpluses will put the county on the best financial footing it's been in years and give elected officials an opportunity to make "good government policy decisions," said said Lance Reinheimer, director of the legislature's Budget Review Office.

"This is a unique time, and it's an exciting time," Reinheimer said. "In the past, we were trying to balance budget deficits, and now we're trying to figure out what are we going to do with the surplus."

County Budget Director Connie DeGiovine warned that the financial outlook could become less rosy if there is another COVID-19 surge.

"We're living in a time of uncertainty. We really have to think about what to do to put us on firm ground and build up our financial structure," said DeGiovine, whom Bellone appointed as budget director after former director Eric Naughton stepped down last month.

Although DeGiovine argued for more conservative spending and budgeting practices, she remarked, "Regardless, it’s a huge, huge surplus".

Tuesday’s projections represented a "180-degree difference" from those issued last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Legis. Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon), legislative Budget Committee chair, recalled that last year budget officials estimated deficits of about $800 million through 2021 and up to $1.5 billion over three years .

"I didn't think that the light at the end of the tunnel would be the next year," Richberg said of last year’s projections.

According to the Suffolk County Executive's Budget Office and the county legislature's Budget Review Office, general fund surpluses are projected to be:

2020: $96 million

2021: Between $353 and $365 million

2022: Between $492 and $547 million

In the police district, surpluses are projected to be:

2020: $24.4 million

2021: $38.6 million

2022: $21.57 million

