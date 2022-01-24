Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Republican Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey announced a compromise agreement on legislative redistricting, days before a Democratic plan to create new district lines for the next decade is set to take effect.

Under the deal between Bellone, a Democrat, and McCaffrey (R-Lindenhurst), the legislature’s new leader, officials would convene a bipartisan commission to propose maps for 18 new districts.

The commission would have until Aug. 1 to propose maps and hold 12 public hearings, with at least one in each town in the county.

The deal would undo the redistricting plan forced through by Democrats on Dec. 31, just hours before they lost legislative control.

That plan, which has been the subject of a highly-contested court battle, would automatically take effect on Jan. 31 if Bellone does not veto it.

Bellone did not commit Monday to vetoing the Democratic redistricting plan, although McCaffrey said Bellone would have to in order for the new agreement to work.

A key feature of the Democratic plan would stay intact: the new map must have at least four districts in which Black and Latino residents compromise the majority, officials said.

Advocates had lauded the Democratic plan for doubling the number of majority-minority districts from two to four. Minorities make up more than a third of the county population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

"Given the importance of ensuring fair representation for communities of color and looming legal challenges to the proposed map in (the Democratic bill), we cannot leave to chance anything short of ensured equitable representation, reflective of the County’s diversity, in our legislative district map," Bellone said in a statement.

The legislature, which the Republican caucus controls with an 11-7 majority, is expected to vote on the deal in a special meeting on Wednesday.

But at least one Democratic legislator would need to approve an emergency resolution in order for the deal to get the 12 votes necessary for passage.

McCaffrey, a plaintiff in the ongoing Republican lawsuit against the Democratic plan, said he believes his colleagues are "going to see that this is the right thing to do."