A state Supreme Court justice on Monday temporarily restored Suffolk’s Civil Service chief to his post after Babylon and Brookhaven towns said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone had illegally ousted him.

Bellone had installed Jo-Anne Taormina after removing former county Personnel Director Alan Schneider.

Justice Joseph Santorelli issued a temporary order effective until March 12, when he will hear the towns’ request for a preliminary injunction.

Santorelli ruled that unless the county Legislature acts to confirm Taormino, Bellone cannot interfere, “in any way with … Schneider’s performance of the powers, duties and responsibilities of county personnel officer.”

The order came after a half-hour closed door hearing in chambers. County attorney Dennis Brown declined to comment immediately.

The towns argued they were irreparably damaged by Bellone’s move because the county’s top Civil Service official oversees the merit system not only for county workers but for employees of towns and villages, as well as school, library and fire districts.

They also said under state and county law Schneider, as a term appointee, is to remain as a holdover until Bellone appoints a successor and the county Legislature confirms his choice.