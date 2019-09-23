Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to break ground Monday on the redevelopment of Belmont Park, even though residents in the surrounding communities are suing to fight the project.

The ceremony marks an important step toward the end of the Islanders’ decadeslong search for their own arena and comes at a time of tension between the Village of Floral Park and state and county officials over the development.

Two lawsuits have been filed to stop construction on the Islanders’ $1.3 billion sports and entertainment project.

A handful of Elmont civic leaders are challenging the legitimacy of the state’s approval process.

The lawsuit, filed Saturday in state Supreme Court in Mineola, contends the state does not have the authority to designate its own land at Belmont for private development. The suit claims the property is parkland that had been a disaster evacuation site for residents.

The suit names the state's business aid agency Empire State Development (ESD), the developers New York Arena Partners and others as defendants.

The Village of Floral Park filed a suit Sept. 9 challenging the state's environmental review process.

Cuomo has been a champion of the project since he announced in December 2017 that the Islanders group won the development rights at Belmont. Cuomo also was involved in the negotiations that led the Islanders to split their schedule between NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center until the Belmont arena is scheduled to open in 2021.

New York Arena Partners, a partnership among the owners of the Islanders, Mets and arena development company Oak View Group, have already begun construction work on a $1.3 billion plan for a 19,000-seat arena, 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail.