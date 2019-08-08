The state board responsible for economic development on Thursday unanimously approved a $1.3 billion arena and entertainment complex to be the new Nassau County home of the New York Islanders.

The six members of the Empire State Development voted just after 5 p.m. in favor of the Islanders’ plan following a two-hour long meeting in midtown Manhattan that included public comment from residents, civic groups and lawmakers. All but two speakers supported the project.

New York Arena Partners, developers of the project, have proposed a 19,000-seat arena, 350,000 square feet of upscale shops and restaurants, a 250-room hotel and parking on the vacant state-owned property at Belmont Park.

The development group is a partnership of the owners of the Islanders, the New York Mets and the arena development company Oak View Group.

Last week, the state Public Authorities Control Board approved ESD’s acquisition of the 43-acre Belmont property from the state Franchise Oversight Board, the agency that oversees the New York Racing Association and all activity at Belmont.

The Franchise Oversight Board still needs to approve the state’s environmental review before construction can begin. That approval is expected in a matter of weeks, paving the way for a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new Islanders arena, which the developers expect to cost $955 million, is anticipated to open in the fall of 2021. That would represent the end of a decadelong search by the National Hockey League franchise for a new modern arena.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, speaking toward the end of the meeting, became emotional when thanking fans and promised to be good neighbors to Elmont and Floral Park. Then he spoke directly to ESD chairman Howard Zemsky: “It’s been a two year journey and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Ledecky said.

The Belmont arena also represents the first major league sports arena to be built on Long Island since Nassau Coliseum opened in 1972. The Coliseum was home to the Islanders until they left for Brooklyn's Barclays Center in 2015.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo brokered a deal last year for the Islanders to split their games between Barclays Center and the Coliseum while they await the opening of the Belmont arena.



