Attorneys for Floral Park and the developers of the Islanders’ new arena at Belmont Park are in court Thursday in Mineola to debate the village’s request to immediately stop some construction work.

Attorneys for Floral Park last Friday asked state Supreme Court Justice Roy Mahon for a temporary restraining order to prohibit the developers of the $1.3 billion development from:

• Using the eastern portion of Belmont’s north lot as a staging area for construction vehicles and/or New York Racing Association support operations or vehicles.

• Driving construction trucks down Plainfield Avenue in Floral Park.

• Sheet pile driving or constructing underground walls at the project site.

Attorneys for Floral Park wrote in their initial request to stop work at Belmont that village residents "are already suffering real and significant adverse impacts from these activities.”

New York Arena Partners, the project developer, said in court papers filed late Wednesday that it is within its rights to use the north lot, has limited truck traffic on Plainfield Avenue and the sheet pile construction is close to completion.

“This activity is almost done and the Village did not even notice it was happening,” the papers said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Empire State Development, the state agency overseeing the project, accused the village in court papers also filed late Wednesday of timing its request to stop work “to inflict maximum disruption” and asked Mahon to deny the stop-work request.

ESD said stopping work now, nearly two months after the village initially filed its lawsuit, “would unnecessarily delay and disrupt a project that will bring substantial economic benefits to the Long Island region and is critical to the Islanders' plan to begin its 2021-22 season back in Nassau County. Such a delay should be particularly disfavored given the total lack of merit of this challenge.”

The Belmont arena — the new home of the New York Islanders hockey team — gained final state approval in August. The project calls for a 19,000-seat arena for games and concerts; 350,000 square feet of upscale shops and restaurants; a 250-room hotel and parking on 43 acres of vacant state-owned property at Belmont Park.

The arena is expected to be open in October 2021, in conjunction with the start of the Islanders season. The team is splitting its games between Barclays Center in Brooklyn and NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum until then.