The Village of Floral Park has filed suit to block the $1.3 billion redevelopment of Belmont Park, which would include a new arena for the New York Islanders and entertainment complex, according to a statement by Mayor Dominick Longobardi.

The Article 78 proceeding was filed Monday in state Supreme Court, seeking “judicial review of the approval by Empire State Development Corporation” of the Belmont project.

“The Village was compelled to take this step because ESD failed to address the concerns of our residents and failed to mitigate the very real negative consequences to our Village that will result from the massive size and scope of the Project,” Longobardi said in the statement emailed to residents and businesses Tuesday.

Longobardi said it was “truly unfortunate how this process is unfolding.” He said the village has never opposed the reasonable development at Belmont Park.

A spokesman for New York Arena Partners, the development group, referred requests for comment to ESD. A spokesman for ESD said a comment would be forthcoming.

The office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who first announced the developers' successful bid for the state land at Belmont Park in December 2017, did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Belmont development, approved last month after public hearings and a final environmental impact statement, includes a 19,000-seat arena, 350,000 square feet of upscale shops and restaurants, a 250-room hotel and parking on 43-acres of vacant state-owned property at Belmont Park.

The development group is a partnership of the owners of the Islanders, the New York Mets and the arena development company Oak View Group.